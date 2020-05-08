$2,500 reward offered for information in homicide of MDOC officer

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide of Clarence Tariq Hammond III.

According to authorities, Hammond was killed just before midnight Jan. 13, 2012 in front of the President Madison Apartments located at 31700 Harlo Drive, near John R. Road. Madison Heights said Hammond, 33, was shot just steps away from his front door after he arrived home from work late.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family members mourn murdered father

Hammond worked as a Corrections Officer for Michigan for six years and was the father of two sons.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who has information regarding the crime should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587.