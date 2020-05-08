Detroit teen missing for more than a week

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 17-year-old Tiffany Robinson.

She was last seen by her mother May 1 at noon. Police say Robinson left her mother’s home located in the 13800 block of Fordham in Detroit with an unknown male teen on foot. Robinson has not returned home since then.

Robinson is described as black, 5 feet tall, thin, and light skinned with long brown hair. Police say she was last seen wearing an orange coat, white gym shoes, and blue pants.

The male teen is also black. He has a dark complexion and black dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940.