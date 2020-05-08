List of Metro Detroit weekend freeway closures

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation provided a list of Metro Detroit freeways that will be closed from Friday, May 8 to Monday, May 11 due to construction work. You can find the full list below.

I-75

Oakland County: Both eastbound and westbound Long Lake closed at I-75 Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

I-94

Wayne County: Eastbound I-94, Livernois to Warren Avenue, one lane open, two left closed, from 7 a.m. Friday, May 8 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

Wayne County: Westbound I-94, US-24/Telegraph to I-275, one lane open, two right closed, Thursday, May 7 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

M-59:

Oakland County: Westbound M-59, Squirrel Road to I-75, one lane open, two closed, until 7 p.m. Friday, May 8.

Oakland County: Eastbound M-59, MLK Jr. Boulevard to I-75, one lane open, two closed, until 7 p.m. Friday, May 8.

Click here for more information on MDOT construction updates.