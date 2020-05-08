Metro Detroit churches struggle to reopen as safety concerns grow

DETROIT – As large portions of the economy reopen, those hoping to return to the business of religion are stuck in purgatory as they attempt to navigate CDC guidelines.

Many have resorted to holding online services and reassuring their members. In a letter this week Archbishop Allen Vigneron telling Detroit Catholics they're following advice of health officials and will reopen for mass when they’re "confident that doing so will not pose undue risk to the health and well-being of the members."

Some churches like The Lakes Community Church in Waterford have been holding outdoor services in the parking lot where church goers can tune in via their car radios allowing the faithful to worship together while staying safe.

But for some, congregations without congregating isn’t enough. On Thursday, some of the state’s largest churches sued Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in federal court, saying her executive orders banning services were against their first amendment rights.

“This is not about Democrat, Republican, liberal or conservative. This is about perfectly human rights to worship God,’ Minister Andera Simpson said Friday over the phone. Simpson is a minister to a congregation of nearly 6,000 at the Word of Faith Christian Church in Southfield.

“At a time like this when something like this is going on, we have an unknown something out here that’s killing people...what better time is it to be able to have people have access to worship and prayer,” said Simpson.

Whitmer did amend an executive order late Thursday, after the suit was filed, preventing places of worship from being penalized should they violate state guidelines. WOFCC’s attorney said despite the amendment, the lawsuit will still go forward, joining two other lawsuits from state Republicans who also allege the governor’s executive response to the pandemic has been overreaching.

Simpson, like many faith leaders, is now trying to prepare for in person services again which include social distancing barriers, mask requirements, sanitizing stations and continuing online streaming services for those who may be at higher risk of contracting the virus. So far, there is no set date for when churches or places of worship will be allowed to reopen.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,326 as of Friday, including 4,393 deaths, state officials report.

READ MORE: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 46,326; Death toll now at 4,393