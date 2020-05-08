Michiganders react to extension of state’s stay-at-home order
Order in effect until May 28
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order an additional two weeks -- it is now in effect until May 28.
The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order says that up until May 28, Michiganders can’t leave their homes except to run critical errands, engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.
Whitmer laid out a plan of six phases and believes we’re only halfway through it.
READ: Here are the 6 stages in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to fully reopen the state
Phase four of Whitmer’s plan is improving the numbers -- seeing fewer cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s recent updates suggest Detroit is right there.
MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: A timeline of closures, event bans, stay-at-home orders
Phase five is containing this -- with continued declines in numbers -- so it’s not hard to see the state as a whole moving near the end of her plan.
Watch the video above for the full report.
- Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order, restarts manufacturing, outlines reopening plan
- Salon owners hope business can survive through extended stay-at-home order
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reopens manufacturing, including Big 3 automakers
- Gov. Whitmer unveils new coronavirus response plan for Michigan
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.