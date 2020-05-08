Michiganders react to extension of state’s stay-at-home order

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order an additional two weeks -- it is now in effect until May 28.

The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order says that up until May 28, Michiganders can’t leave their homes except to run critical errands, engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.

Whitmer laid out a plan of six phases and believes we’re only halfway through it.

Phase four of Whitmer’s plan is improving the numbers -- seeing fewer cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s recent updates suggest Detroit is right there.

Phase five is containing this -- with continued declines in numbers -- so it’s not hard to see the state as a whole moving near the end of her plan.

