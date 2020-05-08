Swarms of honey bees spotted in Metro Detroit being rescued early this year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Bee season has started early this year. Bee keepers are already being called on to rescue swarms of honey bees.

There is a science behind this natural phenomenon and experts say not to be afraid if you see a cloud of honey bees coming your way. While they might appear to be scary, they’re actually our friends.

This weekend’s cool down will impact bee activity, but you can expect bees to start buzzing again as soon as the temperatures get above 40 degrees.

Local 4′s reporter Paula Tutman spoke with Farmington Hills resident, Jenna Harvey, about a swarm of honey bees she witnessed at her home. Harvey called Timothy Paule Jackson and Nicole Lindsey of Detroit Hives for help rescuing the bees.

