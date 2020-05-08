Van Buren Township retired fire chief dies after battling health issues and COVID-19

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Van Buren Township retired fire chief David Cameron McInally died Friday, May 1 after battling health issues and the coronavirus.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow we report the death of Retired Fire Chief David Cameron McInally, known to his friends and co-workers as Cameron and the father of Fire Marshall David McInally II,” said Alysha Albrecht, a spokesperson for Van Buren Charter Township, in an email sent Friday announcing the news.

Chief McInally passed away last Friday evening at St. Joseph’s Hospital after battling health issues and complications with COVID-19.

“We’ve lost one of our public safety family members, please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Van Buren Township, director of public safety, Gregory M. Laurain.

Chief McInally was hired by Van Buren Township in 1988 where he served as the building director and the first full-time fire chief.

Chief McInally’s career as fire chief spanned over three years until he retired in 1991, but continued working in the township as the director of developmental services until he retired in 1997.

During his career as fire chief, he made many significant changes and was instrumental in taking the public safety department to the next level. As building director he oversaw the expansion of the current municipal complex, which was dedicated in the fall of 1996.

“McInally was instrumental in the Building Department. He helped enhance and expand Township Hall during his career. As Fire Chief, he was a great leader and man. It’s been exciting to watch his son also become a Van Buren fireman and now Fire Marshall at the Township. David McInally II has followed in his father’s footsteps with great leadership and professionalism,” said Van Buren Charter Township Treasurer, Sharry Budd.