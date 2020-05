Published: May 8, 2020, 11:47 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 11:59 am

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as President Trump participates in a ceremony at the World War II memorial in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

The ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 8.