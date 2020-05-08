Woman assaulted in Commerce Township by unknown man while riding bike

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for an unknown man who assaulted a woman in Commerce Township last week.

The incident happened on Friday, May 1 at around 2 p.m. while a Commerce Township woman was riding her bike along a path between Glengary and Oakley Park roads.

A man on a bike bumped the back of the woman’s bike twice while she riding it.

The woman turned around and the man smacked her backside and grabbed the victim’s bike shorts, according to police.

The victim screamed and the man fled the area into the woods. She called 911 right when the man fled the scene.

An officer stayed on the phone with the woman until she got home and was safe. Officers checked the area for the man, but weren’t able to locate him.

The man is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and is in his 20s. He was wearing a blue surgical mask at the time of the assault. The bicycle is described as a smaller BMX-type bike with long handlebars.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.