Woman riding bicycle killed in hit-and-run, Westland police seek driver

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are looking for help in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to authorities, a vehicle believed to be 2000-2006 GMC Yukon hit a 56-year-old Taylor woman who was riding a bicycle on Van Born Road, west of Farnum Road on April 29 at about 9:30 p.m. The woman did not survive the incident.

Police said the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, driving northbound on Marshall Drive.

Westland police are looking for a vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run on April 29, 2020. (WDIV)

Westland police said the vehicle sustained damage to the front grill, front bumper and passenger side headlight assembly, and lost a portion of the front grill and the front passenger side parking light, and may have damage to the passenger side of the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westland Police Department at 734-713-3706.