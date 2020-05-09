ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 9, 2020
Historic unemployment rate upends Trump’s reelection bid
The record unemployment rate reported on Friday captured the pain of a nation where tens of millions of jobs suddenly vanished, devastating the economy and forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term.
2 men arrested after allegedly killing Flint security guard who told woman to wear mask
Two men are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Flint security guard over a face mask dispute May 1.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday morning
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,326 as of Saturday morning, including 4,393 deaths, state officials report. Meanwhile, a total of 15,659 people have recovered.
Metro Detroit weather: Freeze warning Saturday morning
More Local News Headlines
- Sinai-Grace Hospital teams up with DABO to offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend in Detroit
- 15-year-old boy electrocuted while working at vacant warehouse in Detroit
- Brighton gym opens despite Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order
- Karen Drew, local moms talk about spending Mother’s Day in quarantine
- Blind Michigan voters use electronic absentee ballots for first time
- Gov. Whitmer again extends expiration of licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations
- AG says state commission has authority to prohibit guns in Michigan Capitol
National and World Headlines
- White father, son charged with murder in Ahmaud Arbery case
- Coronavirus strikes staffers inside the White House
- US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level of 14.7%
- South Korea reports more virus cases, Pakistan eases curbs
- ‘Fear kills:’ WWII vets recall war, reject panic over virus
Sports Headlines
- Detroit Lions to start 2020 season with game against Chicago Bears -- See the full schedule here
- Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft
