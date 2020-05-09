34ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Historic unemployment rate upends Trump’s reelection bid

The record unemployment rate reported on Friday captured the pain of a nation where tens of millions of jobs suddenly vanished, devastating the economy and forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term.

2 men arrested after allegedly killing Flint security guard who told woman to wear mask

Two men are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Flint security guard over a face mask dispute May 1.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday morning

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,326 as of Saturday morning, including 4,393 deaths, state officials report. Meanwhile, a total of 15,659 people have recovered.

Metro Detroit weather: Freeze warning Saturday morning

