DNR asks off-road vehicle riders to take extra precautions this spring due to limited trail maintenance

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking off-road vehicle (ORV) riders to take extra precautions this spring due to limited trail maintenance.

Motorized trails are open to the public. Due to the stay-at-home order, now extended through May 28, and the State of Michigan’s discretionary spending freeze -- ORV trail maintenance has been temporarily suspended.

Normal preseason activities like clearing dead or fallen trees, trimming brush, grading and replacing signage haven’t been completed. It’s more likely riders may come across downed limbs and trees, uneven trail surfaces, missing signage and other related hazards.

ORV riders are asked to:

Slow down

Take corners with extra caution

Watch for potential hazards

Stay on designated trails

“While the DNR encourages taking advantage of local opportunities to get outdoors, there has been a sharp rise in ORV trail use,” said Greg Kinser, the DNR Parks and Recreation Division’s northern Lower Peninsula trails coordinator. “Many riders return to their favorite trails year after year, but current conditions on those same trails are requiring more advanced riding skills this spring,” Kinser said. "As soon as it’s possible, we will begin the process of assessing trails and returning to regular maintenance activities. In the meantime, we are asking everyone, please, to slow down, stay safe and stay local.”

An ORV license ($26.25) is required to ride anywhere other than private property, and an ORV trail permit ($10) is needed on state-designated ORV trails, routes or areas.

Purchases can be made online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses . Visit Michigan.gov/ORVInfo for more details, including information on trail closures, maps and safety.

