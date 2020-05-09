32ºF

Highland Township man accused of stealing front-end loader from Consumers work site

Jonathon Lowe arrested, charged

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies in Highland Township were dispatched to the area of Clyde Road and Milford Road on Wednesday on the report of a stolen 2019 Caterpillar 926M front-end loader.

Deputies stopped the driver and determined it was stolen from the Consumers Energy Pipeline worksite at Fish Lake and Clyde roads. It is reportedly worth $283,000.

Jonathon Lowe, 37, of Highland Township was arrested. He was arraigned on one count of Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile. His bond was set at $25,000.

Police said he admitted to drinking after being pulled over.

The machine was returned back to Consumers Power who was renting the machine from Caterpillar.

