43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Report: Rock pioneer Little Richard dies at 87

Star considered founding father of rock 'n' roll

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Music, News, Breaking News, Little Richard, Musician, Star
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Little Richard speaks onstage at "The Legacy Lounge" A conversation with CeeLo Green and his inspiration at W Atlanta - Downtown on September 29, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage for NARAS)
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Little Richard speaks onstage at "The Legacy Lounge" A conversation with CeeLo Green and his inspiration at W Atlanta - Downtown on September 29, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage for NARAS) (2013 WireImage)

DETROIT – According to the Associated Press, rock pioneer Little Richard died Saturday morning. He was 87.

Richard was considered the founding father of rock 'n' roll.

UPDATE: Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: