Report: Rock pioneer Little Richard dies at 87
Star considered founding father of rock 'n' roll
DETROIT – According to the Associated Press, rock pioneer Little Richard died Saturday morning. He was 87.
Richard was considered the founding father of rock 'n' roll.
UPDATE: Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87
BREAKING: Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87, pastor says.— The Associated Press (@AP) May 9, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.