ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 10, 2020

The federal government says 260 cases of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir have been shipped to states including Michigan that need it the most.

At least two children and a teenager in New York have died of a mystery illness that could be linked to COVID-19. Similar cases of the syndrome in children have been reported in Seattle, northern California, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

This Mother’s Day will be different due to lockdowns in states across the country including Michigan. Local mothers talked about spending the day with their families while being quarantined.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,756 as of Sunday morning, including 4,526 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 22,686.