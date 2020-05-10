ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 10, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Michigan to receive 40 cases of experimental anti-viral drug approved to treat coronavirus
The federal government says 260 cases of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir have been shipped to states including Michigan that need it the most.
Deadly mystery illness that could be linked to COVID-19 killed New York children, similar cases reported in other countries
At least two children and a teenager in New York have died of a mystery illness that could be linked to COVID-19. Similar cases of the syndrome in children have been reported in Seattle, northern California, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Karen Drew, local moms talk about spending Mother’s Day in quarantine
This Mother’s Day will be different due to lockdowns in states across the country including Michigan. Local mothers talked about spending the day with their families while being quarantined.
- Mother’s Day is more than just an event in May
- Unusual Mother’s Day rituals around the world
- 5 virtual ideas to make Mother’s Day memorable
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday morning
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,756 as of Sunday morning, including 4,526 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 22,686.
Metro Detroit weather: Higher temperatures Mother’s Day with rain showers possible
More Local News Headlines
- COVID-19 hits close to home for Livonia mother-daughter nursing duo
- Eminem, Twitter CEO to donate $1 million to Detroit families in need amid COVID-19 outbreak
- What is it like to give birth during a pandemic?
- Michigan family loses father, son within days from COVID-19
- Inkster mother charged in deadly stabbing of 3-year-old son
National and World Headlines
- Jay-Z’s Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case
- White House Virus Task Force members face quarantine
- Dr. Fauci, CDC head, FDA commissioner self-quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure
- National parks visitors should plan for ‘new normal’
- Taliban say they don’t have missing US contractor
- Asia Today: South Korean leader urges no panic as cases rise
- Virus cases rise in China, South Korea; Obama bashes Trump
Sports Headlines
- ‘They killed my cousin in cold blood’: Lions safety Tracy Walker mourns death of Ahmaud Arbery
- Detroit Lions to start 2020 season with game against Chicago Bears -- See the full schedule here
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.