ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 10, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. (WDIV)

Michigan to receive 40 cases of experimental anti-viral drug approved to treat coronavirus

The federal government says 260 cases of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir have been shipped to states including Michigan that need it the most.

Deadly mystery illness that could be linked to COVID-19 killed New York children, similar cases reported in other countries

At least two children and a teenager in New York have died of a mystery illness that could be linked to COVID-19. Similar cases of the syndrome in children have been reported in Seattle, northern California, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Karen Drew, local moms talk about spending Mother’s Day in quarantine

This Mother’s Day will be different due to lockdowns in states across the country including Michigan. Local mothers talked about spending the day with their families while being quarantined.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday morning

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,756 as of Sunday morning, including 4,526 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 22,686.

Metro Detroit weather: Higher temperatures Mother’s Day with rain showers possible

