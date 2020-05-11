45ºF

Local News

Boys, girls club location in Detroit set to reopen with safety measures

Club opening as families across Michigan deal with cancelation of summer camps

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Tags: News, Michigan, Metro Detroit, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Michigan Coronavirus, Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, Club, Activities, Summer

DETROIT – As families deal with the cancellation of summer camps and recreation programs, Local 4 found one organization planning to welcome kids in the near future.

Local 4 reporter Kim DeGiulio has a look at a local boys and girls club expected to open and the social distancing measures they’ll have in place.

Watch the video player above for her whole report.

