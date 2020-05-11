Central Michigan University’s main campus, satellite locations to hold face-to-face instruction this fall

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – In a letter addressed to students and faculty members Monday, Central Michigan University President, Bob Davies, announced the college will be holding face-to-face instruction this Fall at its main campus and satellite locations.

In the letter, Davies noted the decision was not made easy. He says many people have reached out to him regarding the university’s plans for the 2020-21 academic year at Central Michigan University.

“Today, I am pleased to announce our intention to reopen CMU’s main campus and satellite locations this fall for face-to-face instruction. This decision was not made lightly; it comes following many weeks of discussion and thoughtful planning,” said Davies.

He added that CMU’s Emergency Management work group, with guidance from local and state health officials, is finalizing a plan for a strategic, phased return to campus based on two primary imperatives:

Protecting the health and safety of every member of our university community.

Providing exceptional learning opportunities for students, both in and outside of the classroom.

Davies noted school officials are focused on preserving CMU’s unique atmosphere and culture. “We know many students choose CMU with hopes of participating in our many campus programs and activities, and we are excited to once again offer a robust on-campus living and learning experience,” said Davies.

Safety first

COVID-19 has changed the way higher education is delivered and requires schools to think creatively about future operations.

Davies says the fall semester will look very different than it has in previous years. “Safe social distancing is here to stay, and it will affect everything about living, eating, working, playing and learning at CMU,”he said.

Here are a few of the ways CMU is preparing for the future:

Last week, the Office of Residence Life announced a plan to reduce occupancy rates in residence halls to provide more room for social distancing and has established areas to immediately isolate and quarantine individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

Campus Dining is reviewing practices in our residential restaurants and retail locations and will adapt to comply with the updated best practices for safe food service.

Facilities and maintenance teams have adopted new practices for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and spaces across campus.

Health officials continue to guide plans related to health screening and testing.

Provost Schutten and several academic leaders are developing plans to examine safe layout options for classrooms, labs and other venues for teaching and learning. This may include holding class in new locations, reducing class sizes and other adaptations. They are considering options for course delivery, including in person, face to face with remote access or hybrid delivery, as well as remote-only instruction as needed.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to follow guidance from local, state and national health leaders as we move forward with plans to resume in-person instruction,” said Davies.

Phased return for CMU employees

Last week, CMU faculty and staff received information about the school’s phased return to campus for CMU employees. Many essential staff have been working on campus throughout the semester, and more will begin to return later this month if Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order is lifted.

“We will continue to develop and communicate detailed plans to help everyone, including students, prepare for fall,” said Davies.

“We will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will take immediate action if a new threat to health emerges. We are committed to slowing the spread of the virus and flattening the curve in our community and in Michigan.”