Detroit mayor praises city employee who died from COVID-19
Antoinette Bell recently returned to school to become a social worker
DETROIT – Speaking at a press conference Monday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan praised a city employee who died from complications related to the coronavirus.
Antoinette Bell, 50, was an immunization advocate for the Detroit Health Department. She did not have any children.
She held the position for three years, and recently returned to school to become a social worker. Duggan called Bell, a “prayer warrior.”
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.