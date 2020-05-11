Detroit police cruiser struck by speeding vehicle

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The Hamtramck Police Department is investigating a crash involving a speeding driver who struck a police cruiser.

On Monday around 1:30 p.m. at Caniff and Joseph Campau a Detroit police officer was on duty driving through Hamtramck when a speeding car crashed into the police cruiser.

After the vehicle hit the Detroit police cruiser, it kept driving and then crashed into a brick building.

Both the officer and other driver of the vehicle were transported to the hospital. The Detroit officer was treated and released. The other driver is still being treated and in stable condition.