Freeze warning issued for Metro Detroit

Areas outside Metro Detroit also issued freeze warning

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

