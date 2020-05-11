Freeze warning issued for Metro Detroit
Areas outside Metro Detroit also issued freeze warning
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Track the radar
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.