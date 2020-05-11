Macomb County Army specialist surprises family for Mother’s Day

An army family from Macomb County, stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, enjoyed a very special Mother’s Day.

Army specialist Eian Harris deployed to the Kuwait in early January and when his wife Taylor found out he was coming home, she knew it would be a wonderful surprise for their 4-year-old son.

When Harris left, things were pretty normal around home, but life has changed a lot since he left. Restrictions and all, Harris said it’s still nice to be home.

“I feel like I have been gone for years,” Harris said. “It’s only been five months, but it is good to be home.”

You can watch Steve Garagiola’s full story above.