Manufacturing reopens but production will come after COVID-19 training

DETROIT – After months of pressure, manufacturing plants can finally get back to work. But a day in a factory will look markedly different due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under state recommendations, workers will be screened before they start their shifts. Their temperatures taken and questions about symptoms asked. On the job, hygiene stations are supposed to be available, plastic separators will be up between stations and social distancing will be enforced, which for some plants could mean fewer workers per shift.

“Employees have to feel confident to return. If they think there's any level of a risk that's not being addresed they may not return or they'll let OSHA or MiOSHA know,” Michigan Manufacturer’s Association President and CEO John Walsh said.

The biggest hurdle is training and just the process of restarting -- most of this week for many plants will be spent training employees, installing safety measures and getting a production back online -- which isn’t as easy as flipping a switch.

“Everyone is a little different,” Walsh said. “They'll do some training online, they'll provide some written material on their website or by email and some on sight training. But there's also restarting a production line, separate and aside from safety issues that'll take most of this week.”

There are still concerns about worker safety and how their day to day jobs could be affected. Monday the United Autoworkers Union and Ford started releasing a video to give workers a preview of how their jobs will look hoping to tamp down fears before automakers are set to reopen a week from today.