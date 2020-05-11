Mount Clemens manufacturing company to reopen with changes.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Monday will be an exciting time for manufacturers returning to production. Mt. Clemens company, Axalta specifically says its number one priority is the safety of the workers and employees.

“In the matter of about one shift. We communicated to all of our employees that we needed to shut down,” said Site manager, Gary Satlers.

That was back when the pandemic first started. But now the Mount Clemens site of Axalta will officially re-open it’s doors.

“We’re making every effort to follow the CDC, WHO, state and local guidelines that bring our employees back safe,” said Satlers.

Which means they’ll be several major changes to the way things are handled at the plant. Satlers says from now on everyone inside the building must wear a mask and other forms of PPE.

“The expectation is that then those masks are worn in all the apical areas, from the moment they arrive at the facility in their vehicle until the moment they get back into their facility, into their vehicle at the end of the day,” added Satlers.

The facility will also be cleaned in a deeper way to ensure cleanliness. Break rooms will probably never be the same.

“From a site perspective we’re going to see some things that will change permanently,” Satler predicted.

Two months ago, lunch would feel like somewhat of a family gathering. But social distancing has completely changed that.

“Our break rooms are only going to have one chair per table,” added, the Site manager.

Despite all these changes. The company continues what it’s able to do for the local community.

“We’ve distributed sanitizer that a local community, and that’s gone to hospital multiple hospitals that’s gone to fire stations gone to schools, a number of organizations,” concluded Satler.

These procedures will adapt to whatever workplaces changes or madates that are to come in the future.

These procedures will adapt to whatever workplaces changes or madates that are to come in the future.

