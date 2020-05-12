60-year-old woman assaulted at Chesterfield Township grocery store on Mother’s Day

Published: May 12, 2020, 10:18 am Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:27 am

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 60-year-old woman was robbed and assaulted with a stun gun in a Kroger parking lot in Chesterfield Township on Mother’s Day.

Police say the woman was loading her groceries in her car around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the 35000 23 Mile Road location when an unknown man proceeded to demand her groceries and her money. When the victim struggled the man stunned her with a stun gun, police said.

Officials said the assailant fled the scene heading westbound on 23 Mile Road in a burgundy minivan, possibly a Chrysler Town and Country.

The man is described as a tall, slim, possibly Hispanic or light-skinned black man with dark eyes and dark hair and wearing dark clothing and a dark face mask. The victim says the man may be in his 30s or 40s.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield Township Detective Lee at 586-949-3426.

