Macomb County launches website with resources for businesses preparing to reopen

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Macomb County launched a new web page on Monday with resources for businesses that are preparing to reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The page offers general guidelines for preparing to reopen business, industry specific guidelines, a directory of locally sourced supplies -- like personal protection equipment, signage and access to county created building signage.

“As we begin to see declining numbers in new cases of COVID-19, our businesses are preparing to open in a way that is safe for employees and their customers,” said Vicky Rad, director of the Macomb County Department of Planning & Economic Development. “This new page provides a one-stop place with credible and current resources to help guide businesses. As always, our business development professionals are also available to respond to any business related question through the online portal.”

Planning and Economic Development staff have counseled more than 1,200 individual businesses and managed a grant program that distributed more than $900,000 to area businesses.

