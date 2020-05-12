Questions to ask your partner to keep your relationship healthy

DETROIT – Families and couples are spending a lot of time together at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak -- and that can come with great moments and difficult ones.

There are some questions couples should be asking each other to keep their relationship healthy.

What are the stresses that this new reality has put on couples? Mike and Katie Rutkowski are a married couple and parents.

Greg Dudzinski is a couples counselor. He said a healthy relationship includes making time for yourself. When we get complacent in our relationship we neglect a key ingredient -- simple kindness.

Dudzinski said it’s important for couples to make time for fun -- and that often laughter is a very effective medicine.

