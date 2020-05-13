46ºF

Consumers Energy on scene of gas leak in Plymouth Township

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Consumers Energy crews are at the scene of a gas leak in Plymouth Township, police said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Joy and General roads.

The gas leak was discovered Wednesday, officials said. Police are blocking off traffic in the area.

The leak is not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

