Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for information to help locate missing Port Huron man

The 32-year-old man has been missing since March 31

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Larod Smith was last seen in Port Huron on March 31, 2020. Crime Stoppers of Michigan are offering a cash reward for any information that might help locate Smith.
PORT HURON, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that will help locate a missing Port Huron man.

Larod Smith, 32, also known as “Rod” or "L", was last seen at his residence in Port Huron around 10:30 p.m. on March 31. Officials say Smith’s vehicle was recovered on April 2 near the Maritime Center located along the St. Clair River.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by submitting an anonymous report online here.

