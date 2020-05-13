Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for information to help locate missing Port Huron man
The 32-year-old man has been missing since March 31
PORT HURON, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that will help locate a missing Port Huron man.
Larod Smith, 32, also known as “Rod” or "L", was last seen at his residence in Port Huron around 10:30 p.m. on March 31. Officials say Smith’s vehicle was recovered on April 2 near the Maritime Center located along the St. Clair River.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by submitting an anonymous report online here.
