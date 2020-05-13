Detroit police seek missing woman last seen leaving niece’s house

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her niece’s house Saturday.

Police said Sherrell Dunklin-Slater left the home in the 19000 block of Rogge street at about 2 p.m.

Dunklin-Slater is black with brown eyes and a black and gray short wig, which is parted down the middle. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing silver hoop earrings, silver rings on multiple fingers and three silver necklaces. One had a cross, another had a heart and another had circles. She was also wearing a black coat with a gray and black fur collar, a green and white shirt, blue jean stretch pants and black patent leather flat baby doll shoes.

She is in good physical condition, but her family said she has a mental illness.

Anyone who knows Dunklin-Slater’s location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.