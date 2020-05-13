Disney Animation shares heartfelt message from Olaf in new musical short

In April, Disney released “At Home With Olaf,” which followed Olaf, the lovable snowman from the “Frozen” films.

Animators working remotely released multiple shorts a week on the Disney Animation YouTube channel to help entertain those who were stuck at home.

“Frozen” fans loved the cartoons almost as much as Olaf loves warm hugs.

Josh Gad has even been lending his voice to the summer-loving snowman while at home.

The shorts followed Olaf as he explored, imagined and got creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the animation company responsible for tear-jerkers such as “Dumbo,” “Bambi” and “The Lion King” released a new and slightly different short than what we’ve become used to. This time, the short came in the form of a song.

“Wherever you may be, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to yours,” Disney wrote on Twitter.

The video, titled “I Am With You,” features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The names may not sound familiar but odds are, if you have children, you’ve been listening to their music for quite some time.

The duo was responsible for songs like “Into the Unknown,” “Let it Go” and “Show Yourself.”

The video really pulls at your heartstrings, especially during a time when everything is new and we’re still adapting to this lifestyle. Olaf reminds us that while we may be away from one another, we’re always with each other, no matter how far the space between us may be.

As if Olaf weren’t cute enough, Disney animators also worked in memorable scenes from Disney classics, young and old, to help sweeten the moment.

Before you continue, have a box of tissues handy and perhaps your favorite tub of ice-cream.

And don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Until we’re able to reunite with those we miss most, be sure to call, text or, better yet, write a letter to let them know you’re with them in spirit.