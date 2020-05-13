Henry Ford Health: 1,929 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 60 days

DETROIT – More than 1,900 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 170 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,929 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 162 remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, an additional nine patients have been released since Tuesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 178 on Tuesday to 162 on Wednesday.

In total, 22,933 people have tested negative, while 7,029 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 12 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 14.8 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.