Wayne police seek suspect who stole purse from car parked at Coney Island

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

A purse theft in Wayne fled in this vehicle on May 3, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

WAYNE, Mich. – Wayne police are looking for a suspect who stole a purse from a car parked outside a Coney Island restaurant May 3.

Police said the took a customer’s purse from a car at Steve’s Coney Island at about 9:35 a.m. The person then left in a black Jeep Liberty with a man.

That man is pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-721-1414.

Wayne police say this man was with a person who stole a purse from a car on May 3, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

