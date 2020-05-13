Wayne police seek suspect who stole purse from car parked at Coney Island
WAYNE, Mich. – Wayne police are looking for a suspect who stole a purse from a car parked outside a Coney Island restaurant May 3.
Police said the took a customer’s purse from a car at Steve’s Coney Island at about 9:35 a.m. The person then left in a black Jeep Liberty with a man.
That man is pictured below.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-721-1414.
