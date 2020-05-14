54ºF

Detroit’s Mo Pop music festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The event was scheduled to take place on July 25, 26

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Melanie Kelley of the Doozers, photo courtesty of Jake Mulka
DETROIT – Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The music festival was scheduled to take place on July 25-26 at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.

Event organizers tweeted on Thursday that the festival is canceled to protect the health and safety of fans, staff, performers and vendors.

Officials say Mo Pop pass holders have the option to transfer their pass to the 2021 show or receive a full refund. Individuals who purchased tickets at a free outlet will need to return to that outlet to receive a refund. Visit Mo Pop’s website here for more information.

The 2020 festival would have been the show’s eighth year in Detroit. Artists like Khalid, The 1975 and Doja Cat were scheduled to play at the event.

