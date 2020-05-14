Henry Ford Health: 1,937 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 60 days

DETROIT – More than 1,900 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 160 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,937 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 156 remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, an additional eight patients have been released since Wednesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 162 on Wednesday to 156 on Thursday.

In total, 23,747 people have tested negative, while 7,056 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 16 days in the hospital, and those who need it are also spending 16 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.