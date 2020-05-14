‘Keep your hands to yourself’: Ferndale uses song lyrics to remind people to social distance

FERNDALE, Mich. – Signs popping up around Ferndale are using song lyrics to remind people to follow social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Michigan -- Here’s where we stand today

The band The Police (and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) remind people to “don’t stand so close to me,” while The Georgia Satellites want you to “keep your hands to yourself.”

Also, the streets may not be lonely when things reopen, but Whitesnake lyrics are reminding people to keep their distance while walking around town.