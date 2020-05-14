Michigan agencies receive $450,000 to provide food, resources to residents in need amid pandemic

Eight community action agencies in Michigan will share a $450,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to assist with coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts, officials announced Thursday.

The funds will be distributed among agencies to help meet the needs of low- to moderate-income residents in 43 counties as requests for assistance increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday morning

With unprecedented unemployment and school closures due to the pandemic, requests for access to food have significantly increased.

“We are honored to help those on the frontlines delivering food to Michiganders struggling due to COVID-19,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “More residents need help feeding their families, and it’s important we support the local agencies that are both meeting their immediate hunger needs and developing new ways to deliver vital services safely.”

MORE: Coronavirus Resources