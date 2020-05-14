Semi truck hits Monroe County sheriff’s vehicle, injuring deputy
Deputy suffered minor injuries
MONROE, Mich. – A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office suffered minor injuries Wednesday after his patrol vehicle was hit by a semi truck, officials said.
According to authorities, the truck was turning left into the Hi Lite Fresh Market at the corner of S. Telegraph and E. Dunbar roads when it struck the deputy’s SUV around 2 p.m.
The deputy was treated at Toledo Hospital. The truck driver was not injured.
