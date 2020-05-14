46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Semi truck hits Monroe County sheriff’s vehicle, injuring deputy

Deputy suffered minor injuries

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Monroe County, Hi-Lite Market, Monroe, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Crash, Local, Local News, Deputy Hurt, Monroe News, Monroe Crash, Telegraph Road
photo

MONROE, Mich. – A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office suffered minor injuries Wednesday after his patrol vehicle was hit by a semi truck, officials said.

According to authorities, the truck was turning left into the Hi Lite Fresh Market at the corner of S. Telegraph and E. Dunbar roads when it struck the deputy’s SUV around 2 p.m.

The deputy was treated at Toledo Hospital. The truck driver was not injured.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: