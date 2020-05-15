Detroit police seek driver who hit, killed man in wheelchair

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a man in a wheelchair Sunday.

Police said the victim, a 57-year-old man, was crossing the road at the intersection of Dexter and Joy roads at about 9:30 p.m. when a black Chevrolet Tahoe hit him. The Tahoe continued north on Dexter after striking the victim.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Project Green Light business caught security footage that showed that the suspect’s vehicle was black with damage to the driver side headlight and front grill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.