72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan holds coronavirus briefing

Watch live at 2 p.m.

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Downtown Detroit, Mike Duggan, Duggan Detroit Mayor, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Coronavirus, Health, Michigan Coronavirus, Detroit Coronavirus

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Friday to address the city’s response to coronavirus concerns.

Watch it live in the video player above at 2 p.m.

Detroit COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths

In addition to highlighting the most recent infection and death trends, the Mayor will announce former State Supreme Court Chief and DMC executive Conrad Mallett, Jr. as Deputy Mayor. Rev. Horace Sheffield also will join the Mayor to discuss a series of COVID-19 testing events his organization is sponsoring that are available to the community

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.