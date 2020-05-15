LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan holds coronavirus briefing

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Friday to address the city’s response to coronavirus concerns.

Watch it live in the video player above at 2 p.m.

In addition to highlighting the most recent infection and death trends, the Mayor will announce former State Supreme Court Chief and DMC executive Conrad Mallett, Jr. as Deputy Mayor. Rev. Horace Sheffield also will join the Mayor to discuss a series of COVID-19 testing events his organization is sponsoring that are available to the community