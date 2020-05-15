Man struck and killed by driver while searching for gas grill that fell out of pickup truck
Driver who struck victim taken to hospital as precaution
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man was killed Friday morning while trying to retrieve a gas grill that fell out of his pickup truck while driving.
On Friday at around 8:55 a.m. officers responded to westbound I-696 at Hoover for a traffic crash.
An investigation revealed that a pickup was westbound on I-696 when the driver lost his gas grill from the back of the vehicle.
The driver, a 71-year-old man, got out of his vehicle and ran down the travel portion of westbound I-696 to find the gas grill.
That is when a Mustang traveling westbound struck the man who succumbed to his injuries.
The female driver that struck the man was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Police are still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.