Sterling Heights officials reveal plan for reopening city during COVID-19 pandemic

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights rolled out multi-phase plan on what reopening is going to look like once Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives the go ahead to start reopening during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For starters, keeping building density low is paramount. Some workers will still be working from home others will be put in pools which will alternate days. If you have city business, there will be someone at the door to check you in.

“If you need to go to assessing, treasury or the building department there is going to be someone behind a plexiglass wall and there will be one person in each department,” Mayor Michael Taylor said. “If you need to wait there will be a waiting area but if there is a third person they will be given some sort of a device and told to wait in their car until it’s their turn.”

Sterling Heights has extensive online services and they hope people will continue to use them. If a visit to city hall is a must, you’ll be required to wear a mask, as will city workers.

As far as reopening the senior center and popular events like the farmer’s market, those will be some of the last things to return.

"A lot of our summer parks programming for June has been canceled,” Taylor said. “Our splash pad and parks are technically closed through June 30. We’ll reassess then.”