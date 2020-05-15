Westland cancels 7 summer events due to coronavirus (COVID-19) crowd restrictions

WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland has canceled seven summer events through early August due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions that limit gatherings.

“Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s six-phase plan to reopen Michigan’s economy shows that restrictions on gathering size will not be lifted until Michigan enters the final phase, ‘post pandemic,'” Westland Mayor Bill Wild said. “We don’t know what the pandemic will look like this summer, but for the health and safety of members of the Westland community, we felt it necessary to make this tough decision.”

Here are the seven events that have been canceled:

May 16: North Brother’s Ford 5K Race

Mat 24: Memorial Day Parade

May 30: Westland Craft Beer and Wine Festival

June 6-7: Relay for Life

June 23: Splash Bash Community Gathering Outdoor Movie Night

July 23: Smooth Summer Nights Concert Series

Aug. 7-8: Blues, Brews and BBQ

“We know our residents look forward to these wonderful community events every year, and we are still hopeful we will be able to plan some special events for our community later in the season,” Wild said.