Woman with walker killed while standing near curb of Detroit street

DETROIT – A woman with a walker was hit and killed in Detroit Wednesday night.

Police said the 63-year-old victim was in the street near the curb on Norfolk Street between Woodingham and Santa Barbara drives when she was hit at about 7:55 p.m.

Police said the type of vehicle involved in unknown. They are working to see if security cameras captured the crash.

Investigators also said there were witnesses.