Richmond police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

RICHMOND, Mich. – Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who they said ran away from home.

She was last seen in the 60000 block of Florence Drive in Richmond Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Emmily Marie Handy is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 131 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing cream color pajamas with red cardinal bird pattern and pink and black shoes, according to police.

If you have any information call 911.