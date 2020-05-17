55ºF

Man with multiple gunshot wounds found sitting in a vehicle in Detroit

The 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Police say a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Challenger in the rear of 14000 Telegraph Road around 11 p.m. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Suspects are unknown at this time. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

