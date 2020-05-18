Detroit woman warns criminals are still managing to break the law while staying home

DETROIT – Criminals are also quarantining, staying at home, but still scheming to do crime.

One Detroit woman says she’s not only the victim of identity theft, but also harassment all because a person behind a computer screen decided to be a criminal.

“Just be aware, don’t allow. It feels weird. it is weird,” said Diamond Ogletree, a victim of online identity theft.

She recently got a message from someone acknowledging they were sending over $40. A message she thought was a mistake.

“I was lost, I just bought off. I didn’t think nothing of it, later on that day he had uploaded a whole post of me showing messages – basically someone requesting money,” Ogletree said.

This morning she found out that someone had hacked into her account and had been communicating with several people – also asking them for the same amount. Some agreed – only if they were going to be paid back the same day.

Now some aren’t too happy with her, but the good news is that at least some are starting to see the truth.

“In the comments on his post always shows that this is not the first, the second or third time that it says that it has happened, so I’m guessing is a repeated cycle. It happens to a lot of people. Same cash app. Same cash yep that’s that other people’s uploaded in the comments,” said Diamond.

This is just another way the criminals are finding ways to steal money – while at home quarantining. Diamond just doesn’t want anyone else to fall victim and is glad at least her friends are somewhat understanding.

“I’m just grateful nobody you know takes it, took it the wrong way or, you know, wanted to take the extra step then press charges or anything,” said Diamond.

The experts say to avoid this, it’s quite easy. Frequently change your password and don’t give it out to anyone.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 51,915 as of Monday, including 4,915 deaths, state officials report.