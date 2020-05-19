Body of missing Grosse Ile man found by fisherman near Celeron Island

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – The body of a missing Grosse Ile man was discovered by a fisherman on Saturday afternoon.

Grosse Ile Police and Fire responded to the incident at 1 p.m. and recovered the body near Celeron Island in the Detroit River.

A medical examiner confirmed the missing Grosse Ile man’s identity as 24-year-old Arsim Zendeli, police said. Results from an autopsy are currently pending, but foul play is not suspected.

Zendeli’s family reported him as missing on April 7. Police say his vehicle and clothing was previously recovered but the man was not found after extensive searching by law enforcement and a search and rescue team.

