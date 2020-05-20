Dearborn Truck Plant employee tests positive for COVID-19 after returning to work, Ford says

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn Truck Plant employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after returning to work this week, causing the plant to temporarily shut down, Ford officials said.

Ford Motor Company released a statement saying anyone who came into contact with the infected employee was notified and told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

UPDATE: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 53,009; Death toll now at 5,060

The plant is being cleaned and disinfected, officials said.

After a brief shutdown, production at the plant is expected to resume Wednesday night, according to Ford.

Officials said the employee didn’t contract COVID-19 while at work.

READ: How first day of reopening went for Ford, GM, FCA autoworkers in Metro Detroit

Here’s the full statement from Ford:

"The safety of our workforce is our top priority. When a Dearborn Truck Plant employee who returned to work this week tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately began to notify people known to have been in close contact with the infected individual and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days. We are deep cleaning and disinfecting the work area, equipment, team area and the path that the team member took. We expect to resume production tonight.

“It is important to note that due to incubation time, we know this employee did not contract COVID-19 while at work. Our protocols are in place to help stop the spread of the virus.”