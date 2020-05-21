Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera, wife Rosangel donate $250,000 for Detroit children, families amid pandemic

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera and his wife Rosangel announced Thursday a $250,000 donation to benefit children and families in Detroit amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Partnering with the Detroit Tigers Foundation the Cabreras are donating to local organizations to help provide children with access to food, technology and internet, families with access to childcare and protective masks.

“During these very tough times for all, my wife, Rosangel and I wanted to help the Detroit community that is very special to us. Through our foundation, we have always focused on the well-being of children and we wanted to continue this effort in such a time of need,” said Miguel Cabrera. “The people of Detroit have been so great to us over the years and we hope this brings some hope and positivity to this very strong city. We will get through this together.”

Detroit Public Schools Community District will receive $50,000 in support of their meal distribution programs to students and families amid school closures due to the pandemic.

The Detroit Public Schools Foundation will receive $50,000 of the donation to address the digital divide for Detroit students. The funds will help provide tablets, sponsored internet and IT support for students.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Detroit Police Athletic League and Brilliant Detroit will receive $140,000 to help provide affordable childcare for families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The clubs plan to expand services from 200 youth to 1,000 youth each day. The donation will also support educational resources for children and families.

Officials say donations to these organizations will impact nearly 3,000 youth in Detroit.

G1 Impact will receive the remaining $10,000 in support of an initiative to hire Detroiters to produce protective masks for children and families in the city. 2,000 masks will be purchased with the donation and distributed to local residents.

“This generous donation further cements Miguel Cabrera’s legacy as an all-time great both on the field and in the community, and all of us with the Tigers, and Ilitch Charities, are thankful for his and Rosangel’s contribution to Detroit families and children in need,” said Christopher Ilitch, Chairman and CEO of the Detroit Tigers and Chairman of Ilitch Charities.

