Tittibiwassee River crests at 35 feet, could still be days before waters recede

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A State of Emergency was declared for Midland County after two dams failed.

The Edenville Dam broke and the Sanford Dam was breached late Tuesday night. An estimated 10,000 people are evacuating as floods have devastated towns.

It was almost a surreal piece of good news for the Midland County Emergency Management team to announce the Tittibiwassee River had crested at 35 feet on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

It’s still 11 feet above flood stage and the area is still days away from the waters receding. On the Tobacco River, near the Edenville Dam people tried to salvage what they could.

READ: Shocking mid-Michigan flood pictures show ravaged roads, underwater houses, floating cars

The washout came from Wixom Lake -- which is now virtually empty, leaving homeowners stunned at the new view from their lakefront property.

Fifteen miles down the Tittabawassee River, in Downtown Midland, rushing water filled parking lots and roads up to the tops of street signs.

MORE: ‘Looked like Niagra Falls’ -- Dam that created Wixom Lake gives way, flooding mid-Michigan communities

The Sanford Dam did fail -- but it is still in tact. Unlike the Edenville Dam, where the water physically broke through -- sending parts of the dam downriver.